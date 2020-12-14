The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy and Victor face-off

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the dramatic showdown fans have been waiting weeks to see unfold on the soap opera finally happens.

Thanks to a sneak peek video dropped by CBS, viewers are given a look at what is to come between two bitter rivals, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Billy (Jason Thompson).

There is no love lost between these two men, and viewers won’t be disappointed with their latest encounter.

Billy behind bars

The preview video shows Billy finds himself behind bars. There is a chance that Billy’s bail is revoked, or perhaps he decides to take Michael’s (Christian LeBlanc) plea deal. Although the latter seems unlikely since Billy has insisted all along that he did not try to kill Adam (Mark Grossman).

Lily (Christel Khalil) discovered the mystery witness at the Grand Phoenix. Y&R spoilers tease the identity stuns both of them. Their digging into the case could also be the reason Billy lands in jail.