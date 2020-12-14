The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy and Victor face-off

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the dramatic showdown fans have been waiting weeks to see unfold on the soap opera finally happens.
Thanks to a sneak peek video dropped by CBS, viewers are given a look at what is to come between two bitter rivals, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Billy (Jason Thompson).
There is no love lost between these two men, and viewers won’t be disappointed with their latest encounter.
Billy behind bars
The preview video shows Billy finds himself behind bars. There is a chance that Billy’s bail is revoked, or perhaps he decides to take Michael’s (Christian LeBlanc) plea deal. Although the latter seems unlikely since Billy has insisted all along that he did not try to kill Adam (Mark Grossman).
Lily (Christel Khalil) discovered the mystery witness at the Grand Phoenix. Y&R spoilers tease the identity stuns both of them. Their digging into the case could also be the reason Billy lands in jail.
- Are you sad about Celebrity Big Brother 2020 getting canceled?
- Why did Elena leave?
- What’s your favorite memory of Delia?
Victor’s payback
Victor becomes one of Billy’s first visitors. The mustache relishes in seeing Billy locked up. The two men engage in a war of words where Victor lets Billy know he is exactly where he deserves to be.
Billy immediately concludes that Victor was the person who framed him. Now Victor doesn’t openly admit to setting Billy up, but he sure does goad him.
There is a lot of back and forth between the two enemies. Victor thinks Billy is a screw-up, which is not news to fans. Billy thinks Victor knows nothing about him.
Then Victor drops a bombshell that certainly makes him look like the person responsible for Billy’s latest predicament. Victor gloats that Billy has now seen his future — prison.
It is not hard to figure out why Victor framed Billy if, in fact, he did. The damage that Billy has caused to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and the kids are the main reason Victor hates him.
Victor makes it clear that he hopes Billy rots behind bars. However, fans know the story won’t end there.
Yes, the preview video makes Victor look guilty of framing Billy, and he probably did, but there are still so many unanswered questions.
Who really tried to kill Adam? Was it all a setup?
Wouldn’t it be great if Victoria was the one who put the hit out on Adam? Then Victor discovered her actions and used them to get the best of Billy?
So much juicy entertainment is happening on the hit CBS daytime drama this week! Make sure to tune in daily, so not one OMG moment is missed.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
- The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy and Victor face-off - 14th December 2020
- The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer and Sally have agendas and Lily shocks Billy - 13th December 2020
- Teen Mom 2 fans take aim at Chelsea Houska again — This time over the price of a ripped sweater - 13th December 2020