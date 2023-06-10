The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra targets Kyle, Sally in crisis, and Sharon’s worst nightmare

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease fans will not want to miss a moment of the hit CBS soap opera.

After a slow burn, Y&R has been heating things up with new storylines and new couples.

That isn’t changing anytime soon as the show gears up for July sweeps in a couple of weeks.

The latest preview video for the daytime drama teases trouble looms for several Genoa City fan favorites.

Summer (Allison Lanier) and Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) marriage is crashing down around them because of Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) lies.

Meanwhile, for very different reasons, Sally (Courtney Hope) and Sharon (Sharon Case) are headed for unbearable heartbreak.

Audra befriends Kyle

There’s no question that Kyle has had it with his wife. Even Diane (Susan Walters) tried to no avail to convince Kyle to give Summer a break.

An unsuspecting Kyle befriends Audra (Zuleyka Silver), who teases him with her conversation about desires as they have a drink. The rumor mill has been buzzing that Audra and Kyle hook up amid his drama with Summer.

It certainly seems like things are headed in that direction now that Audra runs her attention from Nate (Sean Dominic) to the Abbott heir.

Sally and Sharon face a life-changing crisis

While spending time with Adam (Mark Grossman) at Society, Sally doubles over in pain, holding her pregnant belly. Adam is immediately concerned as pain takes over Sally.

All signs point to Sally getting put on bed rest to save the baby, with Adam there to cater to her every whim because Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) focus will be entirely on Sharon after Cameron’s (Linden Ashby) latest stunt.

Yes, Y&R appears to be headed toward reconciling Nick and Sharon as well as Adam and Sally, and we are here for it.

Speaking of Cameron and his desire to torment Sharon, the video reveals he takes things too far.

Distraught, Sharon breaks the news to Nick that Cameron has kidnapped Faith (Reylynn Caster). Chance (Conner Floyd) looks on at the terrified parents before the footage cuts out.

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Victor (Eric Braeden) brings out his ruthless side to protect his family and help Nick. Victor and Nick go to great lengths to get Faith back from the madman.

Anyone else get the feeling that Y&R is setting the stage for a classic soap opera who dunnit murder mystery with Cameron being the victim?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.