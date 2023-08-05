The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra does damage control and Billy wants answers

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease it’s time to take a stand and pick a side on the hit CBS soap opera.

There’s plenty of drama going down on Y&R.

After a lot more of the same has been going down, the daytime drama is picking up the pace with some twists and turns.

The Abbott family feud and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) fighting to stay out of jail are shifting a bit, and they remain core storylines.

Thanks to the latest preview video dropped by CBS, fans know where those two stories are headed.

Plus, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) fights to keep the part she played in the Tucker (Trevor St. John) recording scandal quiet.

Daniel and Audra play hardball

In the video footage, Audra meets with Adam (Mark Grossman) to do damage control before he exposes her and Tucker’s dirty little secret. Audra tries to talk her way out of the mess by making it clear that it’s in everyone’s best interest, even Adam’s, to keep the scandal buried.

The plea puts Adam in a position of control, which he uses to his advantage in his request to take down Newman Media.

Meanwhile, Daniel (Michael Graziadei) has no idea what Phyllis is up to regarding Tucker. What Daniel does know is that Phyllis isn’t willing to plead guilty to keep Summer (Allison Lanier) out of jail.

At Society, Daniel has a chat with Heather (Vail Bloom) about Phyllis’ case. Daniel wants to protect his sister, but Heather reminds him her job is to protect Phyllis.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis takes a gamble next week, so Daniel’s attempt to help keep Summer out of trouble may be mute.

Billy has a question

A flip of the scene has Billy meeting with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Tucker, where Tucker wants to know if they can count on Billy in their plot to take over Jabot. Billy, of course, wants to know what’s in it for him.

This Abbott family drama is a hot mess, and Billy just might be playing both sides. Initially, Billy was siding with Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters).

However, Billy Boy begins to second-guess what’s best for him and the company. Could it be that Billy will truly side with Ashley and Tucker?

Only time will tell! We have to say, though, the Abbott family feud is getting a bit old, so perhaps Billy will shake up this storyline.

In other exciting Y&R news, Camryn Grimes announced her pregnancy, and you can read all about it here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.