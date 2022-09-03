The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam drops a bomb on Victor, trouble for Tessa, and more

Adam has news for Victor on The Young and the Restless. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease explosive conversations are front and center on the CBS soap.

Viewers know Adam (Mark Grossman) is a loose cannon, and his latest move could burn every bridge he built with Victor (Eric Braeden).

It’s been rocky between Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil), and next week is no different.

Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) isn’t afraid to call out the problem when things go wrong at a photoshoot.

Things in Genoa City are getting chaotic, which means there are big changes on the horizon.

Here’s a look at what The Young and the Restless preview video teases is happening next.

Billy and Lily discuss Chelsea

In the latest The Young and the Restless preview video, Billy and Lily deal with some tension.

She mentions Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), and he wants to know what her problem is regarding her.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Obviously, he shared a kiss with her, but speculation more is coming. Could Lily be on to Billy having more than friendly feelings for Chelsea?

Lauren speaks up about Tessa

Lauren reveals a problem with the shoot when Kyle (Michael Mealor) shows up.

They aren’t going in the right direction, and Lauren calls out Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) without hesitation.

She looks embarrassed as Mariah (Camryn Grimes) looks on from behind Lauren.

Will this be a catalyst in the Teriah relationship? The Young and the Restless spoilers teased trouble for the couple, but many speculated it was about their plans to adopt, not work-related.

Adam drops a bombshell on Victor

Adam can’t wait to stick it to Victor, and boy does he ever.

In The Young and the Restless preview video, he happily drops the news that he has a new job.

That’s right, Adam joins Jack (Peter Bergman) as co-CEO of Jabot.

Given the history between the two men, this is one of the biggest betrayals Adam could embark on. The father and son duo have never had a great relationship, but this could be the final nail in the coffin.

Being the black sheep of the family has always weighed heavily on Adam, and the murder and coverup of Ashland’s (Robert Newman) murder just rubbed salt in the open wounds.

As all of this goes down next week in Genoa City, be sure to tune in every day, so a moment of the drama isn’t missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.