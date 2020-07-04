The Young and the Restless preview for next week: Summer fun

The Young and the Restless preview for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease it is all about summer fun in Genoa City.

The network is going back to the late 1990s to relive some of the best fun-in-the-sun moments. CBS continues to find creative ways to keep viewers watching while Y&R production is shut down.

Hopefully, the cast and crew will be back to work filming new episodes soon. A tentative production start date could mean the wait is almost over.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Until then, though, the classic episodes are an enjoyable trip down memory lane for viewers.

What is Summer Fun week?

Summer fun is filled with activities in Genoa City that celebrate family gatherings, backyard BBQs, and good old fashion carnivals.

Soap operas are notorious for going all out in the summer months. The teen scene heats up as do the beaches, pools, and smoldering hot romantic trysts.

Oh yes, summer sizzles in the world of daytime drama! There is always a reason to celebrate as the temperatures rise outside.

Read More The Young and the Restless’ Greg Rikaart tests positive for coronavirus

Which episodes will air during the latest theme week?

The week kicks off on Monday, July 6, with an episode that goes back to July 27, 1999. Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) host a backyard party at the ranch to celebrate Cassie (Camryn Grimes) finally being adopted.

Tuesday, July 7, is all about BBQs. Gloria (Judith Chapman) hosts a backyard barbeque for friends and family of the Abbott clan, much to her son Michael’s (Christian LeBlanc) dismay. The episode initially dropped on July 4, 2005.

The heat gets turned up on Wednesday, July 8. Brittany (Lauren Woodland) and Billy (David Tom) get hot and heavy. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) makes waves with Michael (Christian Le Blanc) in an episode that first aired on August 3, 2000.

Thursday, July 9, features Nick (Joshua Morrow) whisking Sharon (Sharon Case) to a faraway land for some romantic fun. The episode originally aired on June 7, 2001.

Last but not least, the week rounds out with the town gathering at the Genoa City carnival on Friday, July 10. The episode first dropped on July 3, 2019. It is full of romance and intrigue, including some troubling news for the Newman family.

It is going to be a week full of some of the best summer fun moments the hit CBS show has to offer. It is certainly going to get viewers in the mood for pool parties, BBQs, and other summer activities.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.