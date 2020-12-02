The Daytime Emmy Awards 2021: Everything you need to know

New details regarding the Daytime Emmy Awards 2021 have been revealed. It is hard to believe, but the process to determine nominees for next year’s awards show is right around the corner.

As fans know, the show honoring the best in the daytime genre was 100% virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards were initially canceled, but The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences was determined to honor the genre.

It was later revealed the show would be virtual with a twist that made soap opera fans happy. The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were broadcast on television for the first time in years.

The 2020 awards show was a completely different format than previous years. However, fans got a real treat watching their favorite soap opera stars present and accept awards from their homes.

Here’s what we know about 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards

Deadline was the first to break the news that Adam Sharp, the president and CEO of NATAS, spilled the plan for 2021. It won’t be too different thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The current timetables articulated by manufacturers project mass availability of vaccinations for the entire U.S. population by mid-summer 2021, potentially permitting a return to more traditional in-person ceremonies later in the fall,” Adam shared. “We have determined that delaying our 2021 events to possibly allow for a compressed calendar of in-person Emmy ceremonies late in the year would result in unacceptable delays to our awards cycle for 2022.”

When will the virtual ceremony be held?

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will take place in summer 2021. It is unclear if the show will air again on television or live stream as in past years.

Fans can expect nominations for the awards show to be announced in the spring. In the past, the nominations have been revealed roughly four to six weeks before the ceremony.

There is no question the four soap operas currently on air have faced many challenges amid the pandemic. First, there was a production shut down.

The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, and The Bold and the Beautiful were forced to air classic episodes for months. Thanks to an advanced production schedule, Days of our Lives had enough new episodes to keep the show on air during the shutdown.

Once all four soap operas were back up and running, a slew of new safety protocols were put into place.

The good news for fans and those involved with all four daytime dramas is The Daytime Emmy Awards will go on next year, but it will be virtually.