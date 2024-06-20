The Bold and the Beautiful stars hit Monte Carlo

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Katherine Kelly Lang and Thorsten Kaye put on their best as they posed on the red carpet in Monte Carlo.

Brooke and Ridge are synonymous with the hit CBS soap, and fans worldwide are enthralled with the couple.

They walked the red carpet for the TV festival, and some of their sister soap stars joined them.

Monte Carlo has been the site of some on-location shooting for several couples on the show, and The Bold and the Beautiful will return there.

KKL and Thorsten coordinated their red carpet outfits and looked fabulous as they posed for their shots.

Bridge will always be popular with viewers, even if they don’t end up together. The back and forth has kept fans entertained for years.

Brooke’s Bedroom re-launch

The Bold and the Beautiful storylines will take Brooke and Ridge back to Monte Carlo later this summer.

With Brooke accepting the executive leadership position Ridge has offered her within the company, the next order of business is to re-launch Brooke’s Bedroom.

This was hinted at when Ridge assembled a slideshow earlier this month, and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) nearly gagged.

Brooke worried that being a grandmother would interfere with the line’s appeal, but Ridge and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) assured her it would not.

Current storylines foreshadow a messy summer on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope (Annika Noelle) has spicy daydreams about Finn (Tanner Novlan), which could lead to more.

Questions have been raised about whether Hope has something medically wrong with her after her actions have drastically changed over the last year, first with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and now with Finn.

Meanwhile, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) overheard Brooke telling Deacon (Sean Kanan) about Hope, and she is determined to push the affair to happen. What better way is there to get even with Steffy?

Between the Forrester/Logan drama and Sheila being in town permanently, a lot could happen moving forward. Steffy is being burdened by too much, and with everyone adding to the pile, she may need time to cool off a bit.

With July sweeps happening in a few weeks, there is plenty of chaos coming. Sweeps tend to shake things up more than anything, and with a summer of changes, relationships will be part of the shakeup.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.