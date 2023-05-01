The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will Katie break Carter’s heart?

The Bold and the Beautiful is back to beating a dead horse with the Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) dance.

She has been involved with Carter (Victor Saint-Lawrence) for a while now, and Bill has watched from afar as he let everyone believe he lost his mind while shacking up with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

After all was revealed and Sheila was behind bars, Katie appeared to come around and show gratitude for his work getting rid of her by securing a murder confession.

As May sweeps kick off, it seems Bill is getting more determined to get “his” Katie back, regardless of the situation with Carter.

It’s clear she is in her thoughts, but after just professing her love for Carter, will Dollar Bill be able to sweep her back into his arms?

Let’s take a look at what The Bold and the Beautiful teased for the upcoming week.

Bill wants his life back

It’s no secret that Bill usually gets what he wants. After all, money talks, and he has a lot of it.

Katie agreed to spend time with Bill after he propositioned her in front of Carter. Of course, he attempted to woo her, but she wasn’t as easily swayed as he had hoped.

While it is true they share a son, Katie still remembers the hurt he put her through when he cheated on her with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). And, when Brooke and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) divorced, Bill was there to plead his case for Brooke to reunite with him.

However, when she turned him down, he ran back to Katie.

Will Carter lose Katie?

It’s been tough for Carter in the love department. His relationship with Zoe (Kiara Barnes) didn’t end well. From there, things went perpetually downhill.

He had an affair with Quinn (Rena Sofer), which was a huge overstep because not only was she married, but she was married to his boss and long-time friend, Eric (John McCook). In his haste to cover things up, he romanced Paris (Diamond White). That was also a huge mistake, as she was not only Zoe’s sister but also not who he was truly interested in.

Now, he has put all of his eggs in Katie’s basket. They have declared their love for one another, but he still worries about what she will do about Bill. How could he not be?

Despite Brooke’s assurances to Carter, it seems Katie isn’t sure where her loyalty lies.

Will this end in another heartbreak for Carter?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.