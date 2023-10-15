The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will Deacon fold under pressure?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Deacon (Sean Kanan) feels the pressure as everyone voices their opinion on his relationship with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

He knew things would be complicated when the news got out that he and Sheila were in love. They are keeping their engagement under wraps after seeing the outrage their revelation had on Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Hope (Annika Noelle).

Last week ended with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) showing up at Deacon’s apartment. Hope ran to them for help, but it doesn’t look like much will come of it.

Deacon has considered what it would cost him to be open about his relationship, but he was banking on Hope’s response being less intense.

This week, everyone will have their say about Deacon and Sheila’s relationship, which isn’t good.

Here’s what to expect this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Deacon pleads with Brooke and Ridge

While Brooke and Ridge are listening to Deacon try to explain his insane relationship with Sheila Carter, they aren’t impressed.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers revealed that Brook and Ridge aren’t buying what Deacon is selling. He knows how dangerous she can be but insists he can control her.

Deacon also believes she has changed and will work toward reconciling the wrongs she’s made.

Hope demands her dad dump Sheila

Forgiving Deacon and moving forward with him was a big deal for Hope. She desperately wanted a relationship with him and wanted him in her life.

The beautiful blonde has gone to him with her marital issues, and she’s supported his growth and business endeavors.

Hope comes down hard on Deacon in The Bold and the Beautiful preview video. She wants him to end things with Sheila immediately if he wants to salvage his relationship with her.

She isn’t going to back down.

Li confronts Sheila

After Finn fills Li (Naomi Matsuda) in on Sheila’s latest moves, she isn’t happy about it.

She tracks her down and lays into her. Li talks about everyone leaving Sheila, hinting that Deacon will be the next on the list.

Li is in her villain era, as we learned when her behavior toward Luna (Lisa Yamada) was highlighted. She isn’t going to let anyone ruin things for Finn being a part of the Forrester family — whether it’s Luna or Sheila.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.