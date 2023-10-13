The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Eric defies orders, Finn wants answers, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that true intentions are the name of the game next week on the CBS soap.

Eric’s (John McCook) health is worrying Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman), but he doesn’t have time to follow orders.

With the big fashion showdown coming, Eric has to remain focused on what’s important — winning.

As news about Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) spreads, everyone has an opinion, and despite his word that he promises to keep his love in check, no one believes him.

When Luna (Lisa Yamada) debuted on The Bold and the Beautiful, it was teased she would stir up drama. And that’s exactly what’s happening.

Here’s what to expect this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The stakes are high for Eric’s health

As the doctor works to discover what’s happening with Eric’s health, he has been plugging away at his new couture line.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the fashion designer will ignore the doctor’s suggestion next week and continue to work on his legacy line.

This could complicate things further as his symptoms progress and worsen.

Finn wants answers

Li (Naomi Matsuda) has always come off as a protective but caring mother. However, viewers saw a very different side to her this week when she discovered Luna was working at Forrester.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) has questions about Luna and goes to his mother for answers. We know that Li doesn’t like Luna’s mother, Poppy (Romy Park), after she had an affair with a doctor.

With RJ wanting a relationship with Luna, she will likely stick around. And with Poppy being in the credits, she will probably come to Los Angeles, where her daughter’s been for a while.

It seems Li thinks Poppy and Luna want a taste of what Finn has been given by marrying into the Forrester family. That’s not the case, though.

Deacon’s promises are ignored

Deacon and Sheila are going to be together — no matter the cost.

He promises to keep her in check and allow her to work on redemption. The problem is no one is buying it.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly) aren’t sure he can deliver on his promise, mainly because they know what Sheila can do.

This situation complicates things for everyone, especially Finn and Ridge. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) won’t return home with the kids as long as Sheila is around.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.