The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thorne is caught off-guard

The Bold and the Beautiful writers have teased an emotional few episodes as an epic party is planned for the Forrester and Logan crews.

Eric’s (John McCook) dying is the reason behind the celebration. And while he thinks only a handful of people know, the news spreads among the family as they all pretend everything is fine.

Weeks ago, it was confirmed that Winsor Harmon would reprise his role as Thorne Forrester for the lavish event, and Bridget (Ashley Jones) will also be back on-screen for the celebration.

As everything begins to fall into place, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) decides to call Thorne and loop him in on the party — but he leaves out Eric’s ailing body.

Thorne has been in Paris for years since Ingo Rademacher was in the role, and returning home is complicated for him — especially with all of the mixed relationship dynamics.

Walking in blind and finding out the reason behind the party is the last thing Thorne expected.

Winsor Harmon opens up about returning as Thorne Forrester

While speaking to Soap Opera Digest about returning to The Bold and the Beautiful, Winsor Harmon previews what happened to get Thorne back to Loa Angeles.

He said, “Thorne is at the Houston airport to visit some friends, and then he’s catching a flight to L.A.. I don’t know which writer thought of using Houston but I think it’s fantastic. Ridge calls him and says, ‘You need to get here tonight.”

Thorne changes his plans and arrives home but with a little bit of anxiety because he could tell something was off about the phone call with Ridge.

Winsor went on to stay, “Thorne is trying to feel celebratory, but he’s still a little on guard because this party was quickly planned at the last minute, plus there are some siblings who won’t be there. Thorne still thinks there’s something strange [afoot], but the mood seems great, and that it’s just another lavish Forrester party like they’ve always had.”

However, when Thorne discovers the truth about Eric and how those in the know are pretending they aren’t, it becomes harder for him to be at the party. Having family there helps, but there’s still no desire to party and celebrate, knowing how close to death Eric is.

Winsor teases shocking ending on The Bold and the Beautiful

At the end of the party, something happens that no one expected.

Winsor teased it, saying it changed the entire course of the night.

Will this be the final farewell that Eric has wanted since finding out about his terminal diagnosis?

Is The Bold and the Beautiful punking viewers, and Eric isn’t going to die after all?

There are so many questions about how this will play out, especially with some rumblings about a cure for him.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.