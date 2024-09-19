The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: The Forrester family grows

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the changing seasons bring in a few new Forresters.

It’s been more of the same for the last several months except for adding Luna (Lisa Yamada) and Poppy (Romy Park).

The writers are working on their next move now that their storyline has ended.

Spoilers revealed a casting call went out to replace Luna, and it has been said the role was already cast.

However, there is no information on who the actress will be or her name.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

On top of the new role being cast, two Forresters are returning to Los Angeles.

Ivy and Electra Forrester head back to L.A.

Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) is no stranger to The Bold and the Beautiful viewers.

She is Eric’s (John McCook) grandniece, the daughter of John Forrester (Fred Willard). Ivy was back on-screen earlier this year when she popped through Forrester and met Liam (Scott Clifton) at Il Giardino before leaving again.

However, they shared a kiss. Could this mean Liam will have a love interest who isn’t Hope (Annika Noelle) or Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood)?

Soap Opera Digest revealed Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) is a brand new character joining the family. She is also from the John Forrester line. Electra will debut on October 22.

Ivy is her aunt, likely putting her in the teen scene. That further complicates things with who she could possibly couple up with.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) is currently nursing a broken heart. And while his last name is Forrester, he isn’t one by blood. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) isn’t Eric’s son by blood, but they are father and son in every other way.

There’s also Will (Crew Morrow), Liam’s brother. If Ivy and Liam are revisiting their chemistry, Electra and him may cross paths.

It’s The Bold and the Beautiful. Literally, anything can happen.

The Bold and the Beautiful fall spoilers

The rift between Steffy and Hope is at an all-time high, and that isn’t changing anytime soon.

With Taylor (Rebecca Budig) back in town for the foreseeable future, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge may also have trouble in paradise. After Taylor confessed she still loved him, it set the stage for another love triangle that’s a tale as old as time on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Two Forresters added to bulk up the cast will add additional drama, and if the casting call actress is added on top of that, it could make for some juicy November sweeps.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.