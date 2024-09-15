The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope sets boundaries and Taylor confessess

The Bold and the Beautiful ended on a tense note last week.

Hope’s (Annika Noelle) Hope For the Future line is done at Forrester, while Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) Bedroom line continues to blow everything out of the water.

This stirs things up among the Forresters and Logans, with the belief that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is out to make Hope pay, taking center stage.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) were in the room when the talk about Hope For the Future went down, which only complicates things.

With everyone in the know, moves will be made.

Here’s what’s happening this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Brooke goes to Finn

After seeing what happened in the board room, Brooke is furious.

She believes Steffy is doing everything she can to turn Hope’s life upside down, including killing Hope For the Future.

To protect her daughter (and a gross overstepping of boundaries), she shows up to talk to Finn while he is at work.

Brooke pleads with him, revealing she believes Steffy will do whatever it takes to hurt Hope. She hopes his desire to be the peacemaker will prompt him to talk to his wife.

However, given that his neutral stance caused Hope to make a pass at him, we suspect this will blow up in Brooke’s face.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video teases Hope and Finn running into each other at Il Giardino. Hope is ready to set boundaries regarding their friendship, which means they can no longer be friends. Her feelings aren’t subsiding, and she is growing more irritated with how Steffy treats him.

Taylor makes a confession

Taylor and Ridge spend time together this week.

She is back for the foreseeable future.

Her love for Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has never ended, and she is confident enough to profess her feelings to him.

Things between the former couple have been back and forth for years, and with Steffy nearly dying several times, her recent brush with death has brought them back together.

Ridge and Brooke appear to be in a good place, but the recent moves at Forrester stand to change that. She worries about Hope, and he is more focused on the company and his daughter’s happiness.

It would be the perfect time for a Tridge reunion, and if the writers decide to proceed that way, it will be interesting to see how Brooke copes with it.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.