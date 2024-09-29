The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor’s secret, Will’s decision, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Taylor (Rebecca Budig) collapsing at Forrester only complicates things further.

She is hellbent on keeping her heart failure a secret from her family, but with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) being the one to see her pass out, her health is now his concern.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has been on cloud nine with her mom back in town, and making Ridge remember how much he loves Taylor has been at the forefront of her to-do list.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has been speculating about something being “off with Taylor after the two “reconciled” last week. They are attempting a friendship for their children despite how other attempts went awry, raising red flags for the blonde beauty.

Taylor said her diagnosis was terminal, but will she actually die?

Here’s what to expect this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ridge learns the truth about Taylor

After seeing her collapse, Ridge does everything he can to get her to wake up.

When he learns the truth about what Taylor has been dealing with.

To say he is blown away would be an understatement, and her care will become a top priority.

However, based on how things have been going, we are beginning to believe that Taylor will pull through whatever is happening, especially given the recast with Rebecca Budig.

Look for more tests to be run next week, and surprising answers may be on the horizon.

More Forrester happenings

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video highlighted Will (Crew Morrow) talking to Steffy about working at Forrester. He doesn’t want to work at Spencer as his relationship with Bill (Don Diamont) isn’t great.

That relationship will be highlighted next week when news about Will’s choice spreads and Katie (Heather Tom) realizes Will’s true feelings about Bill.

Meanwhile, Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) seem to have struck up a mutual attraction. It seems out of the blue as if the writers are trying anything to pair Hope up with someone.

Things will likely heat up between the pair, especially with November sweeps around the corner. Despite both mentioning office romances being trouble in the preview video, the tension between them doesn’t seem to go away.

Will Hope and Carter become the next “it” couple?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.