The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Taylor’s health crisis and romance brewing

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease that Taylor’s medical issues may come to light.

After Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) sees Taylor collapse, he attempts to get her help. Will this be the way her family finds out about her heart failure?

Meanwhile, it seems another Forrester Creations relationship is brewing. Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) were flirty, and there may be a connection in the works.

A new addition to the Forrester Creations team is setting up some rivalry in the younger adult scene.

As fall comes barrelling in and November sweeps just weeks away, the writers are setting the stage for the hot-button storylines that will take us through the biggest months for soaps.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Will Taylor die?

Taylor has an episode on the heels of catching a moment between Ridge and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Ridge ran to her, but it seemed she was unconscious.

Will this be how Taylor dies?

Don’t count on it. Taylor likely won’t be going anywhere until November sweeps, and even then, we aren’t sure the writers won’t find a way to save her.

However, this episode will lead to more questions about her health, which will have Ridge and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) worried about her.

Hope and Carter romance?

Hope is still reeling from her connection to Finn (Tanner Novlan), but a new suitor may be in the works for the single Logan lady.

Friday’s episode teased a pairing between Hope and Carter. It will likely be explored, as she needs to put her focus off of Finn and into something else.

The relationship could shake things up, and seeing Hope paired with someone powerful at Forrester could change things for her.

Will they pursue an office romance, or will it be more of a hot and heavy affair that keeps Hope busy and out of Steffy’s way?

Will joins the Forrester team

Will (Crew Morrow) is ready to shake things up in the young adult scene, and the writers are setting him up to compete with RJ (Joshua Hoffman).

He has decided to work with Katie (Heather Tom) at Forrester, which begs the question of how Bill (Don Diamont) will react to the news when he finds out.

Spencer Publications is where Bill’s sons work, and Will is the first who hasn’t followed in their footsteps.

Be sure to tune in all next week so not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.