The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Blindsides and reunions

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Taylor’s (Rebecca Budig) bombshell is one hot topic.

Friday’s episode ended with the revelation Taylor is dying because of heart failure. She called a meeting with Li (Naomi Matsuda) after making nice with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to tell her she was dying.

Li was caught off-guard, but her reaction to the news will come this week as the conversation between the two mothers continues.

Taylor had been in Europe getting treatment and returned to Los Angeles to make peace with her life there.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wants Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to talk Taylor into staying permanently, but neither knows what is happening.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s happening this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Li talks with Finn

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Li talks with Finn (Tanner Novlan) in her office.

Presumably, Taylor has asked Li to keep quiet about the diagnosis.

While speaking with Finn, she asked him if he would want to know if it were his family member. He quickly agreed he would, but that doesn’t appear to be Taylor’s plan for her daughter or son-in-law.

Speaking of Taylor, a flip of the scene shows her at Forrester speaking with Brooke and Ridge about how happy they are. She doesn’t look well, though.

At this point, it’s unclear how much longer she has to live or if she will die quickly.

This is a soap, after all, and not everything is as it seems.

Will Katie and Bill reunite?

It’s a dance The Bold and the Beautiful viewers have been watching for years. Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) play cat and mouse, often keeping each other at bay.

This time, Will (Crew Morrow) is back from school. He isn’t too fond of how his father treated his mom, so the days of him pushing them together are over.

However, Katie’s hand in saving Bill from Luna (Lisa Yamada) has opened his eyes to the woman who looks out and cares for him. He knows he hurt her, but he had been working to win her back before Poppy (Romy Park) even came to town.

They will be together at the Spencer estate this week, and a family reunion may be in the works.

How will Will feel if his parents decide to reconcile?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.