The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy talks Thomas into leaving Hope

With a shortened week on The Bold and the Beautiful, viewers have been clamoring to find out what happens between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) at Forrester.

The women don’t see eye to eye about Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) failed proposal, leading them to reignite their long-standing feud.

It’s a tale as old as time: Logan woman and Forrester woman fight over the same man, leading to an unsettled feud. However, they aren’t fighting over Liam (Scott Clifton) this time.

Steffy is tired of watching Hope walk all over Thomas, and she’s decided to take matters into her own hands.

When the siblings sit down, their conversation changes things, especially for what the future of Thope looks like.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect next week when Steffy and Thomas get together and make decisions.

Steffy encourages Thomas to end it with Hope

After Thomas fills Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) in about his disappointment, there’s trouble brewing between Bridge. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) defends her daughter’s decision, but that doesn’t sit well with her husband.

Meanwhile, Steffy is fit to be tied over Hope dismissing Thomas’ proposal for a second time. She took the ring the first time and wore it around her neck. That didn’t sit well with the overprotective sister.

In the preview video for The Bold and the Beautiful next week, Steffy and Thomas discuss what happened between him and Hope. She discusses her issues with how her nemesis handled the situation with Thomas.

She says, “You just have to get out of this headspace, okay?”

Steffy continues, “Do whatever you need to do, and once you get it out, you need to end it with Hope.”

More The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers

Whatever Steffy and Thomas talked about seemed to give him the clarity he needed.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope is stunned by Thomas, and the two chat with Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Thomas likely romantically cut ties with Hope. He was ready for a forever life with her, and she couldn’t accept his offer. With all the Forrester models throwing themselves at him, a love interest should be no problem for the designer.

Speculation is rife that Hope will find solace in Finn (Tanner Novlan), which will only further infuriate Steffy. With Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) death rocking his world, Hope has been the only one to hear him out.

With May sweeps less than six weeks away, the writers are laying the groundwork for another back-and-forth between Steffy, Hope, and another man.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.