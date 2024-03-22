The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: It’s the Forresters versus Logans — again

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that it’s more of the same as a long-standing feud is reignited.

It was a shortened week because of March Madness, and with only three episodes, the storylines didn’t see much movement.

Hope (Annika Noelle) turned down Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), which has shifted the dynamics between the Forresters and Logans again.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) continues to push her brother to walk away. She believes Hope is using him while she goes through whatever is happening in her life.

This makes for a tricky situation, especially if Thomas goes off the rails again. He’s been okay for months now, but he could quickly go back to the crazed and obsessed man he once was — even without the brain tumor.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy and Hope get physical

Wednesday’s The Bold and the Beautiful episode ended with Hope and Steffy in a heated exchange.

The women hit a boiling point as they started to get physical with an attempted slap.

Hope believes she is in the right, while Steffy is adamant about Hope using her brother.

This is only the beginning, though.

Thomas ends things with Hope

Things worsen as Thomas reels about Hope turning down his proposal again.

He talks to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about being blindsided and being hurt by someone he thought loved him back.

Steffy comes in clutch for her brother, offering him advice about what to do. Ending things with Hope is what she suggests, and it seems that’s precisely what happens.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas and Hope talk to Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) about a life-changing decision.

It looks like Steffy won this battle — but Hope and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) aren’t going to sit by and let that happen.

Zende still wants Luna

Luna (Lisa Yamada) still struggles with what happened between her and Zende (Delon de Metz).

She is head over heels in love with RJ (Joshua Hoffman), and Poppy’s (Romy Park) “special” mints turned her life upside down.

However, Zende isn’t taking the hint and will continue to pursue Luna next week. He wants to know if they could have a future together.

It’s back to five new episodes next week, so be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the Forrester/Logan family drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.