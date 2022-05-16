The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila’s threatening promise and Steffy crumbles

The truth about the shooting takes a toll on Steffy. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal crime doesn’t pay as several lives are blown apart thanks to a nightmare chain of events.

It’s time for one Bold character to face the music. The long-standing feud between the Forrester family and Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is taken to a whole new level this week.

May sweeps are half over, and B&B is ramping up the drama that will have viewers talking long after the month is over.

The Forresters call the cops on Sheila

In the latest promo video for the hit CBS daytime drama, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) take down Sheila. Ridge kicks things off when he screams that Sheila killed her own son.

There’s a flashback to that night behind Il Giardino when Finn (Tanner Novlan) jumped in front of a bullet to save Sheila from shooting Steffy. Finn, of course, died, and now Sheila must pay the price.

Ridge lets Sheila know she will die in prison as the police arrive to arrest her. Steffy breaks down by her father’s aide before looking her mother-in-law in the eye and saying goodbye. Taylor (Krista Allen) and Ridge comfort Steffy while Sheila explodes.

Sheila makes a promise

In true Sheila fashion, she doesn’t go quietly with the cops. Instead, as the police officers are handcuffing her, Sheila vows the Foresters haven’t seen the last of her.

After Sheila’s veiled threat, Steffy lets Sheila know that she may have destroyed her family, but Sheila didn’t destroy Steffy. It’s pretty clear the writers are setting the stage for these two women to have another showdown soon.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal all of Sheila’s crimes come out this week. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) learns Sheila’s responsible for her drinking on New Year’s Eve. Before the week is over, Brooke visits Sheila in prison.

Although it appears Sheila’s backed into a corner and will pay for her crimes, B&B fans know things aren’t always what they seem on the hit CBS daytime drama.

One thing that is known is that Jacqueline is gearing up for maternity leave. Steffy’s part in this storyline will wind down soon or, at the very least, be put on the back burner for a few months.

Will Sheila really go to prison? What will Steffy do next? And will the New Year’s Eve truth change Ridge’s mind about what happened with Brooke and Deacon (Sean Kanan)?

Those questions and more will be answered in upcoming episodes of the soap opera.

