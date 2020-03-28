The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge walks out on Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video for next week is full of goodbyes. After the celebration turned into a nightmare at the Forresters, things get even more complicated.

Everyone watched as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill (Don Diamont) locked lips. Neither wanted it to come out, especially in front of their significant others. Katie (Heather Tom) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) were angry, to say the least.

Ridge leaves and tells Brooke not to follow her

After the clown show that went on, Ridge leaves. As he walks out, he tells Brooke not to follow him. Blowing off steam is what he needs to do. Not only was his wife unfaithful, but she also kissed the man he hates more than anything.

This is exactly what Shauna (Denise Richards) didn’t want. She realized that Ridge loves Brooke and despite her feelings for him, she wants him to be happy. Unfortunately, what happened when everyone saw the video of the Brill kiss, was anything but a joyous occasion.

Shauna and Ridge have a moment

Earlier this week, Shauna revealed that she was going back to Las Vegas. She told both Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Flo (Katrina Bowden) that she was going back home. It was too much to see what happened with Ridge, but she did promise to visit.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn instructs Ridge to find Shauna and reveals that she is planning to go back to Las Vegas. When the two finally cross paths, she stands up for herself, revealing that she will not be the person used to get over Brooke.

Will these two be able to build something, or will Shauna let Ridge go back to his life while she remains in Las Vegas?

Katie and Bill

While Katie and Bill are not a part of the preview video, spoilers for next week’s episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that he will be groveling for her forgiveness. Despite Brooke’s assurances that the kiss she shared with Bill was nothing, no one is buying it.

There has been a lot of back and forth with Brooke and Bill. Not only did they each hurt their spouses, but they also hurt their family. Katie is Brooke’s little sister and after the year she has had, this was just another slap in the face.

Tune in to find out what happens next week as Ridge walks out and goes to find Shauna.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.