The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy takes action and Brill reunites

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week promise a lot of surprises. With truths being revealed, there will be a few people caught off-guard.

As a wedding gets underway, the people in attendance may not all have the couple’s best interests at heart.

A lot is about to change, and next week, The Bold and the Beautiful fans will finally watch a villain get what’s been coming.

Steffy tells Hope the truth

After Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) confronted Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) about his intentions, she is going to go one step further.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, she is going to talk to Hope (Annika Noelle) and give her the rundown of what she knows.

Since Steffy and Liam (Scott Clifton) have been in on busting Thomas together, they will be a part of a plan to stop his madness. Using Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) has got to stop, and the three of them are going to ensure it does.

Steffy and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will try and reason with Zoe (Kiara Barnes). They want her to realize that she is going to get hurt when the truth comes out.

Unfortunately, she doesn’t believe that Thomas is still obsessed with Hope. She will want the wedding to move forward, no matter the cost.

Brill reunites

After all of the chaos of the last few months, Brooke and Bill (Don Diamont) will share a kiss.

Both are currently involved in relationships, but that hasn’t stopped them before. Brooke and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are still rocky because of Thomas, and Bill is a sucker for the Logan ladies.

He is still involved with Katie (Heather Tom).

Bill was there through her entire kidney transplant, and now, he is kissing her sister. These two have an unbreakable bond, and despite each having their separate relationships, they always find a way back to each other.

Bill will confide in Wyatt (Darin Brooks) about Brooke and discuss what he thinks should happen in her marriage.

He has never been a Ridge fan, and with all of the amped-up drama because of Thomas, he is even less of a fan now.

As the week unfolds on The Bold and the Beautiful, it is about time for Thomas to get what is coming to him. Who will be the one to bring the psycho to his knees? Be sure to tune in and find out!

