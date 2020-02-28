The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Thomas’ plan unravels and Sally gets a clue

Subscribe to our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that time may be running out. A scheme will be near exposure, leaving plenty of stunned and vindicated onlookers.

As things begin unraveling, surprising revelations come to light.

Thomas is called out as his plans spiral out of control

Being fixated on Hope (Annika Noelle) has been the storyline for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) since he returned. While the scheme may have changed, his prize has not.

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) is going to be collateral damage after agreeing to marry the Forrester heir last week. She has decided to move forward with Thomas despite several people protesting her faith in him.

Sure, he told Zoe he loved her, but he was put on the spot with several important people watching.

Vinny (Joe LoCicero) is going to speak up next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

He sees how Thomas is using Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) to manipulate the situation. Once confronted, Thomas is spooked enough to try and move up his wedding to Zoe.

Meanwhile, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is crushed when she hears a conversation that confirms Thomas hasn’t changed at all. She wanted to hope her brother was on the mend and moving on with his life.

That is not the case, and she may have overheard Vinny and Thomas talking. What she does with the information remains to be seen.

Katie continues meddling in Sally’s affairs

Watching Katie (Heather Tom) try to micromanage Sally’s (Courtney Hope) life behind her back was a huge part of The Bold and the Beautiful recently. That is going to continue, but it may not be a secret for long.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Katie is going to slip up and cause Sally to become suspicious. She believes that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Flo (Katrina Bowden) are over again, leaving her open to spending time with the man she loves.

Wyatt is going to suggest they move in together. He wants to make sure Sally spends the final days of her life being loved and taken care of by him. Will she get a clue while spending time with Wyatt, or will the ruse continue to go on into the following week?

Shauna (Denise Richards) will be back on screen next week when she begins to worry that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) may reconcile if Thomas goes through with marrying Zoe.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.