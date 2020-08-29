The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge and Shauna move forward

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is ready to make a big decision.

Could there be a Bridge reunion, or is it going to be all about the Vegas girl?

Ridge makes a move

After hearing the conversation between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill (Don Diamont), Ridge was floored. The two had just discussed reconciliation and annulling the marriage to Shauna (Denise Richards).

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

This week proved that Ridge was holding onto everything he heard, even if it wasn’t what Brooke meant to convey. Bill is his biggest enemy, and now, he hears his Logan saying she will always love him.

Shauna has been patiently waiting to swoop in. She has been his support when Brooke let him down, and now, she is his legal wife. Even though he was planning on annulling their marriage and reconciling with Brooke, Shauna remained positive.

In the preview video for The Bold and the Beautiful, Shauna and Ridge are flirting as they decide whether they should swim or not. She wants to skinny dip, and he jokes about naked backflips.

Shauna is intrigued, and the two appear to be headed toward a steamy evening as they embrace their husband-and-wife status.

Read More Who is Katherine Chancellor on The Young and the Restless?

Will Shauna and Ridge be happy?

Shauna is holding on to a deep secret. She is the one who sent the text to Carter (Victor Saint-Lawrence) about filing the divorce papers after some prompting from Quinn (Rena Sofer).

They have sworn to keep the secret, but will it remain buried?

Ridge wants to move forward and give Shauna a chance. They have built a friendship, at least, so even if he doesn’t love her right now, he can grow to love her.

She is like a giddy school girl and wants to move forward as Mrs. Ridge Forrester.

Both Quinn and Shauna will carry the name, Mrs. Forrester. They have been friends for years, and now, they are married to a father and son duo. Will their happiness last, or will Brooke figure out a way to stick it to both women?

Be sure to tune in next week as more drama surrounding the love triangle of Brooke, Ridge, and Shauna unfolds. You won’t want to miss a single moment!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.