The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna and Bill fallout, Finn comes clean to Steffy, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that confrontations are coming.

Hope (Annika Noelle) will feel the wrath of Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) when she learns what happened at the party at Eric’s (John McCook) home.

An emotional decision was made after Luna (Lisa Yamada) kissed Bill (Don Diamont) after it was revealed that he was not her father.

What better way to stir things up than to have Taylor (Rebecca Budig) back in town?

She returned at the end of last week, just in time for Hope’s misdeed to be revealed.

Here’s what’s coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy confronts Hope at Forrester

For weeks, Steffy has been suspicious of Hope and her intentions regarding Finn (Tanner Novlan).

It turns out her concerns were valid after a tipsy Hope planted a kiss on Finn.

She was dead wrong despite her thoughts that he may reciprocate her advance. The doctor isn’t on the same page as her, and he tells his wife all about it this week.

The wrath of Steffy is coming, and re-igniting the Forrester versus Logan feud is just the beginning.

Luna and Bill fallout

The final moments of Friday’s The Bold and the Beautiful were cringey.

Luna kissed Bill while the two were on the couch, letting the news of the DNA test sink in. It was clear he had no idea that was where things were headed, and his reaction will be revealed this week.

She reacted eerie when it happened, almost like she wasn’t herself.

It will be interesting to see where this storyline goes, especially as Luna acknowledges Bill likely wasn’t expecting that.

Taylor is back

Taylor headed straight to Steffy’s house from Monte Carlo.

The two spent a few minutes catching up before Finn walked in. No one knows she’s in town except Steffy and him.

When Steffy heads to Forrester, Taylor follows suit. She and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) reunite. He compliments her, and for All My Children fans, it doubles as a reunion between two co-stars from over a decade ago.

Her presence will likely stir things up for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), who is working toward rebuilding her relationship with Ridge. Taylor will be a thorn in her side, and Hope won’t like the idea that Steffy’s mom is home.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.