The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Taylor returns, Steffy confronts Hope, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease that trouble lurks at every turn in Los Angeles.

Actions have consequences, and their fallout will be discussed for weeks to come.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is back in town, which will take things up another notch.

Poppy (Romy Park) remains in jail, and Bill (Don Diamont) has been proven not to be Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father. However, her planting a kiss on him was not anything viewers saw coming.

Hope’s (Annika Noelle) impromptu kiss with Finn (Tanner Novlan) stands to change everything. And Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) reaction will be intense.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy learns the truth about Hope

Despite hoping Steffy would not find out about her planting a kiss on Finn, Hope is cornered by her nemesis at Forrester.

We didn’t think Finn was so loyal to Steffy, especially after he grappled with his feelings about Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). However, he went home after meeting with Hope and told Steffy about what happened.

Steffy won’t let this go, and it will likely kick off a more intense Forresters versus Logans feud that will continue to play out.

And speaking of Forresters, Taylor makes her presence known as she ends up at Forrester Creations. When she and Ridge come face to face, will sparks fly?

Luna and Bill

Minutes after finding out Bill wasn’t her father, Luna planted a kiss on him.

The fallout of that will happen next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Bill was caught by surprise, and he will likely shut her down. How awkward is it that the girl you believed to be your daughter is now kissing you?

This storyline has flipped and turned more times in the last few months, and now the writers have Luna pining over her almost-father.

Poppy has no idea what’s happening on the outside, but Li (Naomi Matsuda) assures her Luna will be taken care of.

Li has been suspicious since Tom (Clint Howard) died. She was also the one who administered the DNA test and confirmed Bill was Luna’s dad. She likely used her own DNA in place of Bill’s to ensure it would be a match.

Something is going on with Li, and we expect more twists and turns in the coming weeks.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.