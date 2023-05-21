The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope’s feeling exposed

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope (Annika Noelle) is left exposed as May sweeps come to a close.

She’s been battling the temptation and desire to be with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), seemingly coming out of nowhere.

Things have gotten intense at Forrester, with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) picking up on the energy between Hope and Thomas. She questioned Hope about it, and the blonde vehemently denied the attraction, insisting she was in love with Liam (Scott Clifton) and only Liam.

However, Hope finally admitted that wasn’t the case on Friday’s show. She was honest with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about her feeling but assured her there was no need to worry. Hope went on to talk badly about Thomas, which he overheard, but not in context.

Things take a turn this week, and Liam is filled in on some of what is happening.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to expect this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Bill urges Liam to step things up

There’s nothing like relationship advice from Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). While spending some father-and-son time together, he suggests Liam put effort into things with Hope. After all, she has been amping up her passion lately.

He also reminds his son to keep an eye on Thomas. No one trusts him, especially after his many attempts to get Hope to have a romantic relationship with him. Now that they are working together, the stakes are even higher.

And while Liam is concerned about Thomas, he isn’t the one who should be on his radar.

Steffy fills Liam in on what she witnessed between Hope and Thomas, and Liam is left shocked to learn his wife is the one he should be worried about. He never thought that would be the case, yet it is happening in front of his eyes.

Thomas realizes Hope has feelings for him

After Thomas enters the Forrester office and Hope realizes he heard her conversation with Brooke, she is mortified. She explains to him that she didn’t mean what she said and fully believes that he has changed. Hope has seen something different in him, and it’s then that he realizes she may have actual feelings for him.

The writers have been teasing this pairing for weeks, and it looks like the Thomas and Hope affair is a go. Thomas says, “There are feelings between us,” as things begin to register with him.

As the preview video closes out, Liam confronts Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.