The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy calls out Hope while Brooke and Taylor struggle

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease that some friendships aren’t meant to last, and some fantasies aren’t always a secret.

Things between the Logan and Forrester women have been cordial since Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) blew back into town, but that may not last.

Hope (Annika Noelle) has been worried about her newfound fantasy, mainly because the fixation is on Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). Her mom and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have asked her about the situation, and she has yet to come clean.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has made no secret about how she feels regarding Thomas, but Taylor (Krista Allen) may feel blindsided by something that happens on the hit CBS soap next week.

All good things must come to an end, right?

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Thomas catches wind of Hope’s feelings

As everyone seems to feel something is off, Thomas begins to realize that Hope might actually be into him. It’s all he’s wanted for the last several years and is finally within grasp. However, it won’t be easy.

Brooke is overly concerned about where Hope’s head is, and she has worked hard to keep Liam (Scott Clifton) happy with her increased passion.

Steffy will give her ex a reality check, but will he actually get what she’s saying? After all, he is so fixated on Thomas being into Hope he probably never considered the opposite would happen.

By the end of the week, Steffy goes all out and levels her thoughts at Hope.

Taylor and Brooke’s friendship struggles to remain intact

With everything going on and Brooke and Liam’s concerns, Taylor is shocked to learn that her new friend hasn’t been honest with her about how she feels about her son.

The women have grown close over the demise of their relationships with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), but things are shaky at best. And with Taylor taking it upon herself to talk to Deacon (Sean Kanan) about approaching Brooke, things already looked suspicious.

Next week, things between the women get tense, and while they attempt to keep their friendship intact, it won’t be easy.

Reviving the Logan and Forrester feud isn’t something viewers will be surprised about, especially since it has been the way for nearly the entire time the CBS soap has been on the air.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on weekdays on CBS.