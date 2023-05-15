The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila plans her escape

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is back to scheming.

She had hoped Jack (Ted King) would help her with a bit of seduction, but he shut her down.

Sheila is nothing if not determined, and her ability to use the men around her may play to her advantage this week.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is her number one focus as she romanticizes freedom. She has always wanted to play the mother role in his life and believes she has a shot at him forgiving her.

That dream won’t last long as he visits her and has harsh words for his biological mom.

Here’s what to expect this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Sheila sees Mike again

The two have been reunited once before, with Mike (Ken Hanes) behind bars for his part in Sheila’s escape.

She spoke with him before Jack came to see her, and it was clear he was jealous she was getting a visit from someone else.

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Sheila meets with Mike again. She reveals that she plans to get out of her current predicament, but he is a little suspicious.

However, he should know that nothing will stop Sheila from getting what she wants, and anyone who gets in the way is expendable.

Mike will do whatever he can to help the woman he loves, even though she is just using him as the means to an end.

Finn shows up to see Sheila

Despite making it clear where he stands, Finn still shows up to visit Sheila and explain the reality that she will have nothing to do with his family.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) visited Sheila and told her that her presence would never be welcome in her or her family’s life. She told her Finn and Hayes were off-limits.

Finn wanted to go with Steffy, but she went alone. But this week, he goes to see her.

While she was likely hoping it would be a sweet visit, Finn was very stern with her. Sheila turned his life upside down, nearly killing him in the process. The amount of damage done cannot be forgiven, and he doesn’t want her a part of his life at all.

Sheila isn’t happy about what Finn says, which will only fuel her desire to escape and prove that she can be a mother to him.

What will Sheila’s plan entail? Be sure to tune in daily so that no moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.