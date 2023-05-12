The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: A business trip disaster and Sheila’s plan

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that a business trip could be filled with more than work.

There has been plenty of foreshadowing into an affair between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). The trip to San Francisco may be the beginning of that.

Hope’s fear of turning into her mother has been tossed around a lot lately, and with Thomas being the “bad boy,” the affair would undoubtedly fit that narrative. However, could it be that she could be herself around him? There isn’t any pressure to be the “good girl” everyone pegged her as from the beginning.

It won’t all be about Hope and Thomas, though. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) will be back on screen and has a new trick up her sleeve. Being behind bars isn’t a guarantee as long as she is alive.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) drops some big news on Finn (Tanner Novlan). Could it be about her suspicions regarding Hope and her feelings for Thomas?

Here’s what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

Hope and Thomas in San Fransciso

After a last-minute business meeting has Hope and Thomas flying to San Francisco together, there are some concerns. It had to happen immediately, but that doesn’t mean things will go smoothly.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased that Hope may confide in Thomas while they are away. Speculation is she will allow him to get close to her again, leaving room for him to waltz back into her life in a capacity that has been closed off for some time.

Her marriage to Liam (Scott Clifton) seems solid, but viewers know better.

And with the mention of fog before they took off from Los Angeles, you can bet that Thomas and Hope are stuck in San Francisco for longer than they planned.

Will Hope and Thomas cross a line that can’t be walked back? It seems that’s where May sweeps are heading, and it is only mid-month.

Sheila has a plan

Sheila is nothing without a sinister plan.

After striking out with Jack (Ted King), it is back to the drawing board for the dangerous convict.

Don’t worry, though. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sheila has another trick up her sleeve. She has an escape plan, and she shares it with someone.

Even though Mike (Ken Hanes) is in prison, too, he still has connections. He could see her once already, so it wouldn’t be shocking if he were the one she confides in. Perhaps she even hopes he will help her to escape.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.