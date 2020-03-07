The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope promises Thomas’ reckoning

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for next week promises that Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) will get what is coming, one way or another.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has finally come clean. She was the only thing standing in Thomas’ way to Hope (Annika Noelle). Despite his protests about her telling the truth, she went ahead and did it anyway.

Hope vows to get Thomas back

Upon being filled in on Thomas’ plan, Hope goes all in to ensure that Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) will not get hurt. She has dedicated her life to being his mother, and now, her mama bear instincts are in full gear.

Hope says Thomas will pay, and that is exactly what she plans to make him do. While it may look like she has no idea what is happening in front of her face, Steffy made sure to clue her in about it all. Even though she played a role in Thomas’ plan to split up Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton), her guilt and conscience reminded her to do the right thing.

As the truth unfolds, Thomas is going to be none the wiser. Steffy, Liam, and Hope are going to team up and make sure the wedding to Zoe (Kiara Barnes) doesn’t go as planned. If they can make sure things don’t go ahead, they may be able to save her heartbreak when she realizes Thomas has been using her all along.

Thomas remains hopeful he will get Hope to marry him

Using Douglas has been key in his plan to get back together and marry Hope. Coaching and threatening his son has been going on for months, and this time, he thought everything was falling right into place. Hope was beginning to see that she may have a future with Thomas, watching Douglas suffer because his parents weren’t together.

As a master of manipulation, Thomas thinks he has everyone beat. What he doesn’t know is that Steffy told both Hope and Liam the truth, revealing his ever-present obsession with the Logan girl. Fortunately, this has alerted the right people and will hopefully stop the wedding before it can be finished.

Promising that Thomas will face his reckoning, Hope looked madder than ever. She is ready to serve him with everything he deserves and more. There is nothing worse than a woman who had her child manipulated, and now that Hope knows the truth, all bets are off.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.