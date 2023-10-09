The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope loses it after finding out about Deacon and Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that an engagement isn’t a happy event for everyone in Los Angeles.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) have carried on a relationship for months under the noses of everyone around them.

With the proposal he sprung on her last week, the two are moving toward marriage.

While they are excited about their future, not everyone is on board with their plans — especially their children.

As the news travels through the town, the reactions are not what they had hoped.

Here’s what’s happening this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope freaks out about Deacon and Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows a visibly distraught Hope (Annika Noelle) in Deacon’s apartment.

She can’t believe her father would allow Sheila into his life, let alone marry her.

Hope knows how dangerous this could be, so she is concerned.

When Sheila tries to interject, Hope shuts her down. She isn’t interested in hearing anything she says.

Ridge and Brooke find out about Deacon and Sheila

Hope runs to her mom and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to help talk Deacon out of marrying Sheila.

While Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is shocked by the news, Ridge doesn’t bat an eye.

He has known for quite some time that Deacon and Sheila have been having a relationship. During the sting he and Bill (Don Diamont) operated to catch her up and put her in jail, they used Hope’s dad to lure her in and capture her.

When he admits it to the Logan women, expect there to be some disdain for his lack of honesty.

More The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers

As Eric (John McCook) continues to have health issues, Luna (Lisa Yamada) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) grow closer.

The head of Forrester is determined to fight this alone, and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) isn’t privy to everything happening with her husband.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) isn’t happy about things with Sheila and Deacon either. After meeting with Deacon and having his biological mother sprung on him, things don’t go as the couple hoped.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) won’t return home until Sheila is handled, and Finn struggles with everything. He and Hope connected last week, so it wouldn’t be shocking if he turned to her. After all, it’s their parents getting married.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.