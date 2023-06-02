The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Taylor gets caught, Ridge confesses, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that it is back to square one where the love triangle is concerned.

Taylor (Krista Allen) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) made a pact to leave Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) alone, but it won’t last long.

As the dressmaker considers what happens next, his conscience may get the best of him.

The Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) drama is also happening, adding another layer of chaos to the already dysfunctional Logan and Forrester feud.

With the trip abroad coming up, a few things need attention.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Taylor’s intentions are outed

While it was a good idea in theory, Taylor’s attempt to get Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Brooke to give romance a shot wasn’t such a good move.

Next week, her move will be discovered by Hope. She likely has a conversation with her dad following Brooke and Deacon’s meet-up, learning that Taylor hinted he should make a move on Brooke.

When it comes time to answer for what she did, Taylor will attempt to deflect. She wants to shift the blame to Brooke, but will anyone buy it?

Brooke wants Ridge back

We could see it coming a mile away — a Bridge reunion.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Brooke confesses, likely about her feelings for Ridge. She attempted to remain honest with Taylor, but her love for Ridge hasn’t faded.

Ridge will battle his conscience about which woman he should be with. He knows his older children want him with Taylor, but RJ (Joshua Hoffman) is back home, and being with Brooke would give him a family too.

It will be another few weeks of back and forth, with the love triangle again becoming front and center.

Hope and Thomas

Thomas will learn the source behind the rumors circulating about him and Hope, but will he learn the truth?

Certainly, Brooke won’t be honest about Hope’s feelings, so it must be Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

As Hope tries to assure Thomas there is nothing to worry about where Liam (Scott Clifton) is concerned, we can’t help but wonder how much longer it’ll be before she gives into her feelings.

All this and more will be covered next week on the hit CBS soap. And for the viewers concerned about if the WGA strike will affect the show, there are still some episodes in the can to air before that happens.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.