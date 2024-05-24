The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy lays into Finn, Katie’s shocked, and Bill in love

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease the end of May sweeps brings a shift.

There’s no question that the focus of the B&B has been on Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) being alive.

Now that Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila are wed, the dynamic will be changing on the daytime drama.

Over the next few weeks, characters from the back burner are moving to the forefront.

Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) are two characters popping back on the canvas.

Let’s take a look at what’s happening on The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

Finn faces the music

The fallout of Finn (Tanner Novlan) attending Sheila and Deacon’s wedding has a ripple effect on the Logans and Forresters. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) loses her mind after realizing what he husband did.

It should surprise no one that Steffy goes off the rails laying into Finn. Liam (Scott Clifton) also gets in on the action for blasting Finn for staying at the wedding.

One person does have Finn’s back, and that’s Hope (Annika Noelle). When everyone else comes for Finn, she stands up for him.

The writers are definitely ending Sinn – while testing the waters of a Hope and Finn pairing.

Steffy and Hope reignite their feud

Another Forrester and Logan war is on the horizon. Steffy blames Hope for being in Finn’s ear about Sheila.

These two women have been at odds before. However, this time around, Steffy makes a threat about Hope For The Future that has the gloves coming off.

Hope has had enough of Steffy making threats and blaming her for everything, especially after what went down with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). Before the week is over, Hope informs Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that she has gone to war with Steffy.

We all know that means trouble in paradise for Brooke and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

More The Bold and the Beautiful tidbits

In other B&B news, Katie grills Bill and Poppy (Romy Park) about past and current relationships, including just how well they know each other. Later, Poppy shares life-changing information for Bill that takes their relationship to the next level.

Katie seems to be the one getting bombshells dropped on her next week. R.J. (Joshua Hoffman) leaves Katie shocked with a revelation about Luna (Lisa Yamada).

Could it be that Katie learns about Luna’s accidental tryst with Zende (Rome Flynn)?

Speaking of Luna, she gets vital information she’s been anxiously waiting for, and we are betting that her recent pregnancy test wasn’t accurate.

It’s another must-see week of the hit CBS soap!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.