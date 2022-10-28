The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sheila’s standalone episode and Hope For the Fortune

Sheila is ready for Halloween on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease next week will be full of flashbacks and a fashion show.

November sweeps arrive, and everything will kick up a notch.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) will have a standalone episode that airs Monday, October 31. It’s a celebration of her 30 years in the role and will include several important moments and scenes from the last three decades.

There have been plenty of battles for the Forresters and Logans, and next week, it’s more of the same.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has been spiraling with his infatuation with Hope (Annika Noelle). Despite the red flags, everyone thinks he is doing just fine.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Sheila front and center

There will be a standalone episode for Sheila, and she will also learn about Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) proposal to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

She has been hiding out with Deacon since returning to town following her “death,” which sends her into a tailspin. How is Deacon able to move on with his life when she has to be in hiding away from her son and grandson?

Sign up for our newsletter!

Will this cause her to trip up and be exposed? Don’t count on it too soon. After all, there is an entire month of sweeps.

Hope For the Future

For weeks, Hope and Thomas have geared up for the fashion show. Their new Hope For the Future line has so much potential, and it will be the talk of the town following the fashion show.

As all of this happens, Brooke worries about Thomas and how close he is getting to Hope. The Bold and the Beautiful viewers saw the Hope mannequin resurface, which left a huge hint that Thomas is spiraling back out of control.

Spoilers tease that something happens at the fashion show, and it mortifies Hope. Will she be traumatized all over again? Or, will she not be affected by it and choose to believe that Thomas isn’t a part of anything?

A lot is happening with the fashion line, and with the concerns from Brooke and Liam (Scott Clifton), she is torn in a few different directions. While she understands the fears, she still believes he is doing his best and working to better his relationship with Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Be sure to tune in all next week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.