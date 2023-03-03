The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sheila gets rattled and Thomas moves in

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease next week is more of the same for the CBS soap.

Viewers have seen the same two storylines front and center — Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and his bid to get back in with the Forrester family and the Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) back and forth.

With a few months until another sweeps period begins, the writers are likely laying the foundation down to anticipate some heavy drama when the time comes.

There’s been plenty of back and forth with Thomas and his misdeeds, some of which are unforgivable. However, with a bit of mommy manipulation from Taylor (Krista Allen), it seems Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is in a better place with her brother.

And with the IL Giardino reopening happening, there’s plenty to look forward to in the coming days.

Here’s what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers next week.

Bill has Sheila concerned

It’s clear that despite what she says, Sheila is still very much drawn to Deacon.

She’s shown up at his apartment twice now, and The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease she will be at the restaurant’s reopening, despite initially turning him down.

Sheila has been sneaking around behind Bill’s (Don Diamont) back to see Deacon. Next week, Bill gets suspicious, wondering where his lady love is going since she has no friends in town.

When Sheila senses something is off with Bill, she will worry. He is her only ticket to freedom.

Has she messed up her chance at staying a free woman because of her feelings for Deacon?

Thomas is back in the fold

Thomas is no dummy when it comes to weaseling his way back into the good graces of the Forrester family.

He has Steffy back in his life with minimal effort, and now she is even going to bat to bring him back into Forrester Creations to save the Hope For The Future collection.

Hope (Annika Noelle) learned of Steffy’s intent to bring Thomas back this week, and now she will have to tell Liam (Scott Clifton) what the plan is because she wants to keep her fashion line.

Liam, of course, wants to support his wife, but he’s been down this road before.

This could cause some issues between Steffy and Hope, especially if things with Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) change. It’s a slippery slope, and Thomas knows exactly what he’s doing.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.