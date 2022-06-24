The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Quinn learns the truth, Carter rushes, and more

Quinn is heartbroken on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease more chaos for the Forresters.

An affair, a wedding, and a connection between spouses take center stage as the summer continues to heat things up in Los Angeles.

As things begin to unravel, the truth will come to light.

Eric’s affair exposed

After weeks of “pickleball” at the club, Eric (John McCook) and Donna’s (Jennifer Gareis) affair is exposed.

Hope (Annika Noelle) was aware of what was happening, but she was not the one to spill the beans. Oh no, it’s much juicier.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Bridget (Ashley Jones) find the two in a “compromising” position. It must be awkward for the doctor to see her father and aunt in bed, though her mother did sleep with her husband and got pregnant with her sister, so maybe not.

Donna will head to tell Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) the good news about the future with Eric. She will be happy to know Quinn is gone, but there may be a little nod of missing out as she didn’t know about the relationship.

Carter and Paris head to the altar

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is rushing to marry Paris (Diamond White), so he can leave Quinn in the rearview mirror.

In true soap opera fashion, the wedding will move slowly so that when Quinn learns the truth about Eric and Donna, she can rush to the other man in her life. But first, she will wallow about “losing” the two men she loved.”

Look for an off-the-wall moment as the raven-haired beauty heads to the venue to stop the wedding. Will she make it in time, or will she be too late?

Sheila and Finn

Now that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) ran Li (Naomi Matsuda) off the road and to her death, she is the one who has to care for Finn (Tanner Novlan). She will call in her friend to help her, and when he comes running, what will he think?

Speaking of Finn, look for a special moment between him and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in the way of a mental connection. She may get the sense her husband’s spirit is still around as she remembers their love story while still in Europe.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.