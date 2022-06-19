The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Carter proposes and Quinn is distraught

Quinn isn’t happy Carter is moving forward with Paris. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease this week focuses on love, but not in the best ways.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is torn about his decision, knowing it isn’t the one he wants to make.

It will be a wild week with an affair on the verge of being exposed and a woman who could lose both the men she loves.

Carter and Paris

While spiraling out of control, Carter proposes to Paris (Diamond White). The irony is she says yes to him but turned down Zende (Delon de Metz) when he asked her.

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Carter tells Paris he wants to marry as soon as possible. This means a wedding is on the horizon.

Not everyone will be happy for the newly-engaged couple. Grace (Cassandra Creech) is upset about the events that transpired between Paris and Carter, especially after what he did to Zoe (Kiara Barnes). The doctor gives her daughter an earful, but Paris pushes back and lets her mom know that nothing is getting in her way of marrying Carter.

Quinn reacts to Carter and Paris’ news

Quinn (Rena Sofer) is torn about her feelings. She wants to be with Eric (John McCook), but the lack of intimacy isn’t helping their marriage.

She has no idea that Eric is having an affair with Donna (Jennifer Gareis), but Hope (Annika Noelle) does. Whether Hope decides to spill the beans remains unclear, but given the foreshadowing, it looks like the affair is exposed somehow.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) visits his mom, and the two discuss recent events. He picks up on the fact that Carter still loves Quinn, and it’s clear she is upset about him moving forward with his plan to marry Paris. She told Carter repeatedly that he is too good for Paris, but he isn’t listening.

While at Forrester, Quinn pleads with Carter not to go through with the wedding. She has tears in her eyes as she expresses concern, but when Carter mentions that he can’t have her, something in Quinn changes.

“But you don’t love her” is what Quinn says to him at that moment. No, he loves Quinn, but Carter isn’t in the position to make a move there, so he plans to settle for Paris and start a family.

It will be a messy week on the CBS soap but keep in mind that the show could be preempted due to the January 6 committee hearings.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.