The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Quinn and Carter give in and Sheila shows up

Quinn and Carter give in to their lust on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for this week’s CBS soap tease episodes are more of the same in Los Angeles.

There is still the threat of Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) hanging around, and Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) affair heats up… again.

Quinn and Carter can’t avoid temptation

After Eric (John McCook) gave his blessing for Quinn and Carter to continue their sexcapades, they gave in to their intense chemistry.

That’s right, Mrs. Eric Forrester gets to have her cake and eat it too. No one knows about the proposition Eric gave his wife and good friend, and for a while, even Quinn and Carter were unsure what to think about it.

Now, they will be making googly eyes at each other while at work, and the suspicions rise. The Logan sisters are all about tearing Eric and Quinn apart, especially now that Donna (Jennifer Gareis) revealed she still loves her ex-husband.

Katie (Heather Tom) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will have questions about what is happening, and when Katie asks Eric about Quinn, he is forced to keep the secret of what he allowed between his wife and good friend.

Speaking of secrets, while Eric keeps quiet about what is happening in his marriage, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is keeping a secret of his own. Did he see Quinn and Carter sneaking away, or is it about the assignment he’s given Justin (Aaron D. Spears)?

Sheila pops back up

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) are reconnecting, but their bliss won’t last for long. After Paris’ (Diamond White) interruption, the two make it to the bedroom for some passionate moments. They have no idea what is ahead for them.

After telling Sheila he’s done, Finn believes that was the end. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Sheila shows up at their home, and Steffy is going to lose it again. She isn’t ready to put her kids in danger, and now, it’s becoming clear that they will never be safe.

Will this tear Steffy and Finn apart, or will they be able to work through the issue with Sheila and get her out of their lives for good?

Meanwhile, Paris will have a revelation about her next step. Will seeing Steffy and Finn getting cozy prompt her to decide to move out?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.