The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Katie in danger, Bill’s surprise, happy Hope, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease secrets and surprises.

It’s the end of July sweeps and B&B has saved the best for last for fans.

The relaunch of Brooke’s Bedroom line has brought a lot of drama thanks to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Next week, some of the Forresters and Logans will head to Monte Carlo for the launch.

In Los Angeles, Katie (Heather Tom) gets deeper in her quest to prove Poppy (Romy Park) is a liar.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg of what’s happening on The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

Katie stirs the pot

There’s no question that Kate is 100 percent convinced Poppy is lying about Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) paternity. Now that Katie has discovered Tom (Clint Howard) is at the festival, it only adds further to her fire to expose Poppy.

Poppy and Katie face off as the week begins. In true Logan fashion, Katie doesn’t back down and gets an earful from Luna (Lisa Yamada) to butt out.

Katie’s playing with fire, and Poppy warns her about it during their fight. After all, a killer is on the loose, and Katie could be the next victim if she keeps bringing up Luna’s real dad.

To shut Katie up, Poppy shares a secret with Bill (Don Diamont) and it’s not the only secret discovered. Luna finds something in Poppy’s apartment that just might blow her life up again.

Hope enjoys Steffy’s pain

Meanwhile, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) gives Hope (Annika Noelle) another lecture about Finn (Tanner Novlan). The lecture falls on deaf ears, especially when it looks like Steffy might not make it to Monte Carlo.

A passport mishap has Hope giddy that Steffy must stay behind in Los Angeles. Unfortunately for Hope, Steffy prevails like she always does and joins Hope, Brooke, Finn, and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) on the flight.

The drama puts Finn in an awkward position with Steffy and Hope, which doesn’t please his wife (at all).

More B&B teasers

Zende (Delon de Metz) finally gets credit for something and earns props for helping with Brooke’s Bedroom line relaunch after a successful show in Monte Carlo.

Speaking of the relaunch, Brooke and Ridge refresh their relationship basking in the success of Brooke’s Bedroom line.

All of this, plus Katie and Bill’s son Will, returns home from school aged and ready to meet his new sister. The Young and the Restless star Joshua Morrow’s (Nick) son, Crew Morrow, steps into the role of Will.

It’s far from a happy family reunion for Bill, Katie, and Will thanks to the drama surrounding Luna and Poppy.

It’s another don’t-miss week of the hit CBS soap!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.