The Bold and the Beautiful star Matthew Atkinson expecting first child with wife Brytnee

The Bold and the Beautiful star Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) will take on the role of a new father this fall.

Matthew and his wife, Brytnee Ratledge Atkinson, shared they are expecting a baby.

The little one will be the first child for the couple, who tied the knot last November, months after getting engaged.

Taking to Instagram, Matthew and Brytnee shared a loving picture of her holding her growing baby bump to announce their news.

They kept the caption short and sweet, saying, “Our next adventure || October 2024.”

It didn’t take long for the comments section of the joint posts to become filled with congratulations and love from Matthew’s B&B family.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars react to Matthew Atkinson’s baby news

Matthew’s on-screen sister, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), replied with several heart emojis, as did costar Ashley Jones (Bridget).

“Love you guys!!!!” wrote Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) and Delon de Metz (Zende) posted, “Wow congrats!!!!.”

Friends share their support for the couple. Pic credit: @jmattatkinson/Instagram

It wasn’t only Matthew’s The Bold and the Beautiful family that oozed happiness for the soon-to-be first-time parents. Two of The Young and the Restless stars also appeared in the comments section.

Courtney Hope (Sally) replied, “😍 so excited!” then also added, “Beautiful mama! ❤️❤️🤗.” Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) issued her congrats too.

The two actresses shared the screen with Matthew when they both appeared on B&B.

Days of our Lives star Tamara Braun (Ava) and General Hospital star Chad Duell (Michael) also oozed with excitement for Matthew and Brytnee.

For friends congratulate the couple. Pic credit: @jmattatkinson/Instagram

Will Matthew Atkinson return to The Bold and the Beautiful soon?

Thomas was off-screen for months in Paris, where he fell in love with Paris (Diamond White) after Hope (Annika Noelle) wouldn’t marry him. However, Thomas returned to Los Angeles with news he and Paris were engaged ahead of the July sweeps.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans were certain Thomas was sticking around as his wedding to Paris played out with Hope being an obstacle the entire time. That wasn’t the case though.

Instead, Hope set Thomas free (so to speak), and he once again returned to Paris with Paris and Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) in tow. Now, all signs point to Thomas staying in Paris and building his new family.

This is B&B, though, and we all know that characters may be off-screen for months, but that doesn’t mean they are gone forever. It’s a safe bet that Thomas will return to the canvas once Hope and Finn (Tanner Novlan) finally get together.

Sounds like a good November sweeps story to us!

Congrats to Matthew and his wife Brytnee on your expanding family.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.