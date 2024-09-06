The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope’s news, Taylor confronts Brooke, and Bill’s dilemma

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease the fallout of Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) actions.

Everyone knows the truth about what she did, and feelings are everywhere.

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Will (Crew Morrow) will spend time together as they navigate what almost happened with their dad.

Bill (Don Diamont) will have to make a difficult decision about his relationship with Poppy (Romy Park).

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be back on-screen, and trouble is coming.

Bill and Poppy

With the revelation that Luna had plans to let her mom rot in prison, Bill and Poppy must work through their shared trauma.

Their relationship was based on a paternity lie, but they have a real connection. That one night spent years ago bonded them.

They will have an uphill battle if they want to continue with their relationship, with Will determined to push Poppy out and reunite Katie (Heather Tom) with Bill.

What will Bill choose to do?

Taylor is on the warpath

With Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) safe, Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is ready to play mama bear.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy are rock solid now, especially after they talk about their commitment to each other.

Taylor is ready to confront Hope and Brooke.

Look for a tense showdown between the two women as Mama Bear tells Brooke she won’t stand for Hope coming after Steffy’s husband.

Hope gets bad news

When Hope attempts to apologize to Steffy, things go awry.

Despite her good intentions, Steffy isn’t trying to hear what Hope says. In fact, she tells Hope that she won’t allow her to turn into her mother.

We bet that goes over well.

By the end of the week, Eric (John McCook), Steffy, and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) gear up for a challenging conversation with Hope. Her line isn’t doing well, and with the efforts put into Brooke’s Bedroom line, they can’t swing both.

Will this open a can of worms and fully reignite the Forrester versus Logan feud? We suspect this is the beginning of something that will take us through November sweeps. After all, we are due for a Taylor/Brooke showdown.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the fallout of Luna’s misdeeds is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.