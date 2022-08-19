The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope is surprised, Brooke confronts Taylor, and more

Taylor is ready for anything Brooke throws her way. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease plenty of tense moments during next week’s episodes of the CBS soap.

There are plenty of reasons to celebrate, but one thing is on everyone’s mind.

A war between the Forresters and the Logans is brewing — again. The decades-old rivalry between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Krista Allen) will be front and center, and neither woman is willing to back down.

Meanwhile, there appears to be a difference in opinion regarding where Douglas (Django Ferri) should live, especially after he’s been at the cabin for a long time.

It will be a week full of confrontation and surprises, and not all of them are good.

Here’s what to expect next week from The Bold and the Beautiful.

Brooke confronts Taylor

There’s nothing like a good old-fashioned fight between Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) women.

Brooke wants to know about the kiss Taylor shared with her husband, and the two exchange words. It won’t be pleasant as the blonde accuses the brunette of trying to take her husband.

This spirals into something more, with Brooke suspecting that Taylor is also behind the Douglas situation. She believes it is what Taylor uses to get between her and Ridge.

However, Taylor will get one dig in when she reveals that Ridge was the one who initiated the Monaco kiss.

Hope and Thomas

Even though Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has brought up the subject of Douglas living with him a few times, Hope (Annika Noelle) never has time to have an entire conversation about it.

Thomas just wants Douglas to grow up with the Forresters and stay with his grandfather, Eric (John McCook). He isn’t living alone with the young boy, and Hope will be able to see him frequently.

When he gets too frustrated with Hope, expect Thomas to surprise her with his actions.

The Sheila factor

After spending a passionate night with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) in disguise, Deacon (Sean Kanan) has to rethink his choices. He puts everything together when he realizes the woman he woke up next to is missing her toe.

Sheila isn’t dead, and now, she’s in his bed.

Next week, Sheila will ask Deacon to hide her in exchange for a friends with benefits situation. It appears he obliges as The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Hope gets a surprise when she shows up at Deacon’s place. When she gets a familiar vibe from the mystery woman, will she put herself in danger?

