The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Eric’s final moments

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that as Eric’s (John McCook) health deteriorates, Forrester family drama is on the horizon.

It has been weeks of Eric coughing up blood and planning for his final farewell while keeping his family in the dark.

Another week has come and gone on the CBS soap, leading to more days of watching as Eric declines and grows closer to death.

However, this may not be Eric’s final curtain call, especially after learning why Finn (Tanner Novlan) was stalling at work and not attending the grand party at the Forrester mansion.

For weeks, the soap teased the end of Eric’s run and descent into his final resting place, but they may have a trick up their sleeve.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ridge makes a tough decision

As Eric is in the hospital, his family gathers by his bedside.

Everything remains in Ridge’s hands as he is the one in control of what happens to Eric.

The decision to let him go or continue to fight is his, but some family members intend to challenge him.

Thorne (Winsor Harmon) and Bridget (Ashley Jones) want to keep fighting for their father and disagree with what Ridge plans to do regarding Eric’s healthcare.

There is reason for hope after Finn delivers news while at the hospital. However, when things sharply decline, Ridge struggles with his decision.

By mid-week, Donna (Jennifer Gareis) is saying her final goodbyes to Eric. The two never remarried, so she is left at the mercy of Ridge, who calls all the shots.

Will Eric die on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Things have been kept quiet about Eric and his future on The Bold and the Beautiful.

All of the scenes and throwbacks shown over recent weeks have all but confirmed he would be exiting, and John McCook would head into retirement from the soap world.

However, a last-minute Hail Mary may save him after Finn discovers something while looking through his case. Could all of this grieving have been for nothing?

By the end of the week, Finn and Bridget race to save Eric’s life, but will they be able to do it?

This has been one big rollercoaster ride, and if the writers have chosen to keep Eric going, it will be interesting to see where things are headed and if Thorne sticks around Los Angeles.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.