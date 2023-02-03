The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Deacon makes a move and Thomas plots revenge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes tease a love triangle is brewing.

As sweeps month moves forward, there will also be some difficult news delivered.

Things are complicated with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) running around town, and no one feels it more than Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Speaking of Sheila, she has Katie (Heather Tom) rattled. She will confide in her big sister to get perspective on the situation, but she may not like what she hears.

Where Forrester Creations is concerned, a lot is happening, and it won’t be good for anyone involved.

Let’s take a look at what the CBS soap has in store for viewers next week.

Deacon takes a big risk

After spending weeks hiding Sheila in his little apartment, Deacon developed feelings for her.

Their relationship was riddled with chaos, but their connection was undeniable. He had made peace with her skipping town and even being behind bars, but her relationship with Bill (Don Diamont) isn’t sitting well with him.

Deacon will risk everything to have a conversation with Sheila, even if it means running into Bill.

When Bill finds out about Deacon, it will be game on. He has no intention of letting Sheila go; if it means eliminating Deacon, it is what he’ll do.

Katie wants Taylor to pay

When Katie goes to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about the Taylor (Krista Allen) situation. She expects her sister to have her back, but that’s not exactly how things go.

Brooke and Taylor’s newfound friendship runs deep, and her vow to protect her friend isn’t wavering. She wants Katie to understand Bill is in the wrong and the one doing the blackmail.

Taylor turning herself in won’t change anything, but will Katie listen to what Brooke says?

Hope makes a decision

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) believed he would get his job back at Forrester after the terrible reviews for the Hope For the Future line.

Hope (Annika Noelle) mulled over the possibility of bringing Thomas back, but her answer is no. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Thomas is shocked by the news and vows to plot revenge on Zende (Delon de Metz).

Interestingly enough, Paris (Diamond White) believes whatever Thomas is selling, so she will work as his ally. The CBS soap could be working on a pairing between these two.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.