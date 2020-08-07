The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Bridge crumbles and Steffy flirts with danger

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that more of the same is in the cards. With slow-moving stories, it looks like the focus will be more of Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the demolition of Bridge.

As Steffy recovers from a motorcycle accident, she is going to make decisions she normally wouldn’t. With the doctor making housecalls, a romance with him is inevitable.

A downward spiral

Before The Bold and the Beautiful returned, it was promised that Steffy would have a new man and would struggle with a social issue. After watching the motorcycle accident storyline, many viewers called out a pain pill addiction in the making.

Is that on the horizon?

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy is going to be encouraged to take her meds. She acknowledged that the pain can be too much at times.

As she adjusts to living with them, it seems like she is able to get more done. By the end of the week, she will have taken her last pill. Will this be a downward spiral into a look at the opioid crisis?

Dr. Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) is going to be there for Steffy when she needs it. She will fall for the good-looking doctor, but will this have Liam (Scott Clifton) worried?

The story between her and the doctor is said to affect the Liam, Steffy, and Hope (Annika Noelle) dynamic.

The fallout from the Las Vegas trip

After vowing to work things out this week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will be turned upside down. Shauna (Denise Richards) has bounced back into town, and with her comes a bombshell.

Are Shauna and Ridge legally married? Quinn (Rena Sofer) wants to keep what she and her best friend did a secret. Did they file the divorce papers that were signed by Ridge and Brooke?

How else would a Shauna and Ridge marriage be legal — or is it?

Things are going to get messy where this love triangle is concerned. Will this send Brooke running into Bill’s (Don Diamont) arms?

There is a lot to look forward to in the coming days on The Bold and the Beautiful. Steffy is going to be on a downward spiral, but will the good doctor recognize a problem when he sees one?

Bridge was getting back on track but they will be derailed in a hurry.

Be sure to tune in and find out what goes down next week on the CBS soap.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.