The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: A secret is spilled, and a surprise proposal

Thomas is up to no good on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease plenty of surprises are coming on the CBS soap.

As November sweeps creep up, several things will shake things up for the Forresters and the Logans.

Things have been off around Forrester Creations, especially with the news that Taylor (Krista Allen) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) reconciled.

Sure, he’s still married to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), but that doesn’t mean he can’t propose to Taylor.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has set everything in motion, and no one is wiser. However, that may change next week.

Here’s what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

Paris tells Thomas a secret

Paris (Diamond White) has always liked Thomas. They were good friends, so she trusts him fully when she comes to him with this secret.

While the secret wasn’t disclosed, it looks like it may have to do with Brooke and Liam (Scott Clifton). The two share a secret that Hope (Annika Noelle) isn’t privy to, which may cause problems in the Lope marriage.

The writers have been hinting at a possible moment between Liam and Brooke, but will they go that route again? Brooke already slept with her daughter Bridget’s (Ashley Jones) husband (Deacon), so why would it be any different for Hope’s husband?

Perhaps Paris catches them being sneaky and informs Thomas. After all, viewers know he is back to obsessing over Hope, and this would be the perfect bomb to drop to get her to walk away from Liam.

Surprise proposal

Again, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers didn’t detail who was doing the proposing, only that it would be a shock.

While Ridge and Taylor would be the most likely to go there, they probably aren’t the ones getting engaged.

It looks like it may be Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Katie (Heather Tom). After all, they were exploring things between them before he moved on with Quinn (Rena Sofer). With her out of the picture and seemingly never returning, he is free to move on with his life.

Carter moves fast in relationships, so this could be it. However, we should also consider the possibility of Eric (John McCook) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis). They recently reconciled, and with Quinn gone, he is a free man. Would this be a surprise, though?

Hope gets a surprise

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Hope gets a surprise visit from someone in her past. Who could be in Los Angeles for the blonde beauty?

Will this arrival be an old friend or possibly an old flame?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.