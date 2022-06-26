The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Carter and Paris head to the altar

Carter and Paris head to the altar on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that love is in the air, but it may not be for the couple who is standing at the altar reading to say their vows.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is rushing to marry Paris (Diamond White) so that he can begin his life with someone who isn’t Quinn (Rena Sofer), the woman he truly loves.

His plans sounded good in his head, but it looks like The Bold and the Beautiful viewers will get quite a show as this week plays out on the CBS soap.

Carter and Paris moved toward their future

At Il Giardino, everyone gathers as they plan to celebrate the union of Carter and Paris.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is there, despite having reservations. Carter told his best friend the truth and asked that he still back him. Although he may disagree with what’s happening, Ridge is still there for his friend.

The Bold and the Beautiful video shows Charlie (Dick Christie) officiating the wedding. As Paris and Carter stand at the altar, the guests look on. Bill (Don Diamont) is in attendance, which is interesting.

Quinn crashes the wedding

After finding out about Eric (John McCook) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis), Quinn is heartbroken. She kept boasting about her loving and forgiving husband as Carter professed his love for her.

She wonders what will become of her now that she’s lost the two men she loved the most. Because of who she is, she attempts to head to the wedding and speak her truth.

However, things don’t go easy for her. Quinn will run into several issues before finally making it to the wedding. She will crash the ceremony looking like a mess.

When everyone sees her, they will be stunned. She wants to get something off her chest, and Paris looks increasingly annoyed. She knows the truth about Carter’s feeling for Quinn, as she called him out on it.

Quinn will profess her love for Carter as the onlookers are stunned. Paris insists she leaves, but it appears Carter may choose to ditch his bride and reunite with the raven-haired beauty. She is the one he loves.

What will Carter choose to do? Will he prove Grace (Cassandra Creech) correct about everything?

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the wedding drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.