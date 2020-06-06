The Bold and the Beautiful preview for next week: Fan choice week

The Bold and the Beautiful will be back with another week of classic episodes. This time, though, fans had input in the episodes chosen to air this week.

Currently, production is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Filming ended mid-March, and while there was hope production would resume in June, no more information has been made available.

Which episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful will air next week?

Monday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will be the premiere episode from March 23, 1987. Fans who have started watching after it began will get the chance to see how the show began, and how far it has become in the 33 years it has been on the air.

On Tuesday, it will be a competition between Eric (John McCook) and Ridge (then played by Ronn Moss). They will compete for the lead designer, with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) making a dramatic entrance. This episode originally aired in January 2003.

For Wednesday’s episode, The Bold and the Beautiful is bringing fans back to September 2003. It is going to be full of drama when Brooke realizes Ridge has asked Stephanie (Susan Flannery) to marry him. This isn’t going to sit well, so expect fireworks.

Thursday’s episode will feature an episode from June 2010. Oliver (Zack Conroy) throws a masquerade party for Hope’s (played then by Kim Matula) graduation. Things don’t work out as planned, which leaves the party ruined.

Friday is when next week’s classic episodes wrap up. It originally aired in April 2016. This may be one that newer The Bold and the Beautiful fans remember because it features Quinn (Rena Sofer) when she kidnapped Liam (Scott Clifton). She had amnesia at that point and had no idea he was Wyatt’s (Darin Brooks) brother.

When will production on The Bold and the Beautiful resume?

A few weeks ago, news circulated that The Bold and the Beautiful hoped to resume taping in June. Nothing concrete has been revealed about the plans so far, but something will likely start up again this summer.

How things will work moving forward remains to be seen. There will likely be some new rules and circumstances that have changed. Once production resumes, it will be a few weeks before the new episodes begin rolling out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.