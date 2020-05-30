The Bold and the Beautiful preview for next week: Classic clashes revisited

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for next week will feature classic clashes. As viewers know, some of the cattiest moments on the show have been the most entertaining.

As the week of celebrity guests winds down, it is time to gear up for some of the best fights in The Bold and the Beautiful history.

Which episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful will air?

Monday is going to kick it off with an episode from the early The Bold and the Beautiful years. Stephanie (Susan Flannery) will go toe to toe with Sally (Darlene Conley). It originally aired in February 1992.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

Tuesday will be something that features some of the more forgotten about characters. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) will threaten to kill Stephanie over Eric (John McCook). Ridge (played then by Ronn Moss), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Dr. Warwick (Ian Buchanan), and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) try to talk her down in this episode that aired in June 1995.

The middle of the week will pay homage to the ongoing feud between Brooke and Taylor (Hunter Tylo). The Bold and the Beautiful will show the cake fight in the kitchen of Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) wedding. It originally aired August 2018.

Thursday episode will feature a showdown between Stephanie and Brooke. The Forrester matriarch finds out that Brooke is there to get to Thorne (then Windsor Harmon) into her bed. This episode originally aired in August 1999.

Finally, The Bold and the Beautiful week will close out with the revelation that baby Beth is alive. Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Liam are fighting at the top of Forrester Creations. It was one of the most anticipated episodes after the baby switch was revealed. This episode originally aired in August 2019.

When will The Bold and the Beautiful return with new episodes?

At this point, it is unclear when The Bold and the Beautiful will resume production. It has been suspended since mid-March, which has caused the show to have to run nearly a month of encore episodes already.

There was some talk about starting production back up in June, but nothing is confirmed. California has to follow certain laws and requirements. Ideally, though, The Bold and the Beautiful would get back to it as soon as possible.

Fans have been hanging in the balance waiting for Sally’s (Courtney Hope) secret to come out. Wyatt (Darin Brooks) was just about to catch her and Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) with a knocked out Flo (Katrina Bowden). Until production resumes, this is a moment frozen in time.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.