The Bold and the Beautiful: Is Tom Luna’s father?

The Bold and the Beautiful has been on fire lately.

There are twists no one saw coming, and one of them is the connection between Poppy (Romy Park) and Tom (Clint Howard).

It was shocking to both when the two came face to face at Il Giardino.

As the episodes continue to play out, it seems the two may have once had a relationship — one that could have led to Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) conception.

It was too easy for Bill (Don Diamont) to be Luna’s father, right? After all, Poppy denied that he was her dad from the beginning but then decided he was, and the DNA test proved it. How?

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Was Li (Naomi Matsuda) right about her sister the entire time?

Were Poppy and Tom involved?

It’s no secret that Tom had fallen on hard times.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) found him on the streets while searching for Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

He was critical to saving her, and Deacon is forever thankful. That’s how he landed the job at the restaurant.

Given the surprise when Tom popped up at Bill’s mansion with Poppy’s favorite pizza, there’s no doubt the two were once involved. He knew her favorite, and he was a musician.

Poppy spent her life being free and attending festivals—likely where she met Tom. Luna’s mere mention that she and her mom go hear the live music at Il Giardino had Poppy squirming.

Their connection appears very personal. We suspect he is Luna’s birth father. It seems he has a clue that’s the case, as when he saw the family of three at the restaurant, something clicked.

Are Bill and Tom related?

The Bold and the Beautiful has a plan for Tom, but what is it?

Li would never have fixed a DNA test so that Poppy could snag Bill and lock him down with Luna, so how was it a match?

How could Poppy have known Bill would be a match to Luna? Was she hoping for the best, or was she aware of a connection between the two men?

Much of Tom’s past is undiscovered as of now, with the music element being added recently.

Luna is asking questions about why Poppy kept quiet about Bill being her father. She doesn’t understand the reasoning, and it made her mom squirm during the most recent episode of the hit CBS soap.

Could Bill and Tom be long-lost brothers? Maybe cousins?

There’s a connection here, and it’s likely to come to a head during July sweeps.

Do you think Tom is Luna’s father? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.